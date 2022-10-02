Mangaluru, Oct 2 (PTI) Two young adventurists from Dakshina Kannada district on Sunday began their cycling expedition from Mangaluru to Kashmir with the message for a green earth and to create awareness on organ donation.

The expedition, with the tag lines “life is a gift, pass it on” and “go green before green goes,” was flagged off in the city by Arun Shetty, former Lions international district governor, by raising the flag of ‘Tulunadu.'

The expedition is part of the outreach activity of the city-based NGO, Centre for Integrated Learning. The cyclists, Jagadeesh Kulal and Shrinidhi Shetty, embarked on their 3,500 km journey receiving cheers from enthusiasts at different places.

After the informal flag off, the cyclists were sent off by DK district-in-charge Minister V Sunil Kumar in the presence of BJP state president Nalin Kumar Kateel MP.

With the twin objectives of creating awareness on organ donation and environmental concerns, the expedition titled “Saarthakam” is being supported by organisations including Jeeva Sarthakathe, the organ donation awareness wing of the state government, Narayana Nethralaya, Bengaluru, Asian paints, Cardolite chemicals and Lions clubs.

The expedition will traverse through over 10 states of India to reach Srinagar in about 30 days, the organisers said.

The two cyclists, working as production officers at the Asian paints, Mysuru, have the experience of cycling in different terrains including the high-altitude Himalayan expedition, they said.

