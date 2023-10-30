New Delhi, Oct 30 (PTI) The Delhi Police has arrested two men who allegedly thrashed a teenager and his friend when they were on their way to participate in a Valmiki Jayanti procession in northeast Delhi's Nand Nagri area, police said on Monday.

Police have arrested Shakir, 33, and Noor Hasan, 29, and are on the lookout for others.

"Efforts are being made to identify other culprits with the help of CCTV footage, witness and informers," said a senior police officer.

Ankit, 19, and his friend Sidhu were on their bikes to take part in the procession and reportedly raised some slogans when they were passing a mosque Saturday evening.

The matter was reported at 6.40 pm on Saturday, police said.

The two with their other friends had come from Dilshad Garden to Nand Nagri. The incident happened near the area's E-Block mosque, police said.

According to police, some people intercepted Ankit and Sidhu near the mosque and beat them up and also damaged their motorcycles.

