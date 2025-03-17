Chennai, Mar 17 (PTI) Two men with long criminal records were hacked to death at Kotturpuram here reportedly due to gang rivalry, police said on Monday.

The victims, identified as Arunkumar and Suresh, both aged about 25 years, were attacked by an armed gang when the duo were sleeping near a temple in Kotturpuram on Sunday night.

While Arunkumar was declared brought dead at the Government Royapettah Hospital, here, Suresh succumbed later, police said.

Three special police teams have been formed to trace out and nab the eight-member gang responsible for the double murder.

Police said Arunkumar was a known history sheeter with seven criminal cases while Suresh had about six criminal cases against him.

