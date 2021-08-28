Phulbani (Odisha), Aug 27 (PTI) At least two labourers were killed on Friday after several large marble slabs fell on them while being unloaded from a truck in Odisha's Boudh district, police said.

The incident took place at Rajanpalli on National Highway- 57 near Boudh town, a police officer said.

Several marble slabs fell on Biswamitra Dehury and Panchanan Nayak while they were unloading the construction materials from the truck, he said.

Fire brigade personnel deployed a JCB machine and recovered the bodies from the heap of slabs, the officer said.

Local people blocked the national highway for a brief period, demanding adequate compensation to families of the two deceased.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem examinations, and a case has been registered, he added.

