Muzaffarnagar, Apr 13 (PTI) Two men in their early twenties were killed in a head-on collision between their motorcycle and a tractor trolley on the Panipat-Khatima highway in this Uttar Pradesh district, police said on Sunday.

The accident occurred near Lalukheri village in the Titawi area.

The police identified the victims as Tushar (22), son of Manoj Kumar, and Tushar (21), son of Amit Kumar.

Titawi SHO Manmendra Bhati said the accident occurred when the two men were returning to Shamli from Muzaffarnagar.

The tractor trolley driver abandoned the vehicle and fled the scene. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem, he said.

The police have registered a case and a probe is underway.

