Hathras (UP), Mar 21 (PTI) Two persons, including the driver, were killed while six others were injured after an SUV overturned in Uttra Pradesh's Hathras district, police said on Friday.

The incident took place in the Sikandrarao police station area around 11 pm on Thursday when the SUV, heading to Khangrapur village in Etah from Vrindavan, lost control and overturned, circle officer Shyamveer Singh said.

The deceased have been identified as Satyam (25), the drive of the SUV, and Saroj (60), while the six injured persons are undergoing treatment at a local hospital, the officer said.

