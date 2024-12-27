Kota (Rajasthan), Dec 27 (PTI) Two minor brothers were electrocuted to death when they were trying to take out a kite tangled in tree branches and touched a high-tension power line passing over their heads here on Friday, police said.

The victims were identified as Ubin Mongia (14) and Savan Mongia (15), residents of Borina village, they said.

According to police, the boys were trying to take out a kite, tangled in tree branches, with an iron rod. During this, the iron rod touched a high-tension power line, passing over their heads, and electrocuted them. They died on the spot.

Police registered a case of accidental death and the bodies were sent for post-mortem.

