Chennai, Nov 23 (PTI) Justices Vivek Kumar Singh and M Sudheer Kumar, who were transferred from Allahabad High Court and Telangana High Court respectively, were on Thursday sworn-in as judges of the Madras HC.

Chief Justice S V Gangapurwala administered the oath of office to the new judges at a simple function held on the premises of the Madras High Court.

With their appointment, the total number of judges has gone up to 67 as against the sanctioned strength of 75.

Advocate general R Shanmughasundaram, G Mohanakrishnan, president of Madras High Court advocates association, P S Amalraj, Chairman, Bar Council of Tamil Nadu and Pondicherry and leaders of various other bar associations were present.

The two new judges thanked the Bench and the Bar.

Born on March 25, 1968 in Uttar Pradesh, Justice Vivek Kumar Singh, after completing his law degree, enrolled as an advocate in Allahabad High Court in 1993. He was elevated as an additional judge of the Allahabad HC on September 22, 2017 and became a permanent judge two years later.

Hailing from an agricultural family, Justice Sudheer Kumar was born on December 21, 1969. He completed his LLB degree in 1994 and enrolled as an advocate on December 21, 1994. He was elevated as a judge of the Telangana HC on March 24, 2022.

