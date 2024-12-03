Pilibhit (UP), Dec 3 (PTI) Two workers carrying out track maintenance were killed when they were struck by a train on the Tanakpur-Pilibhit route early on Tuesday, police here said.

Preliminary investigation suggests that the accident, which occurred near Collector Farm Polyganj, was caused by dense fog.

Government Railway Police (GRP) in-charge Sachin Patel said the accident occurred around 5:30 am when Amarjeet Singh Rana (27), a railway trackman from Uttarakhand, and Shiva Kumar (18), a private worker from Pilibhit, were working on the tracks.

"They were hit by a train coming from Tanakpur and heading to Mathura," Patel said.

Following the accident, the loco pilot informed the railway administration, prompting local police and railway officials to rush to the scene.

Izzatnagar railway division public relations officer Rajendra Singh said, "Two workers lost their lives while conducting track maintenance. The train involved was en route from Tanakpur to Mathura."

The GRP and the local police sent the bodies for post-mortem and are continuing their inquiry.

