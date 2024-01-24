New Delhi, Jan 24 (PTI) A two-year-old boy sustained multiple injuries when he was attacked by two dogs in east Delhi's Vishwas Nagar area, police said on Wednesday.

Owners of the dogs have been booked in connection with the incident that took place on Monday evening, they said.

Also Read | Who Is Karpoori Thakur? Know All About Former Bihar CM Conferred Bharat Ratna Posthumously.

The incident was caught on a CCTV camera and the purported video is circulating on social media.

In the video, the toddler's mother is carrying him in her arms when she is suddenly attacked by one of the dogs. The dog is seen pulling at the child's foot. His mother falls down while trying to protect him and some people rush to her rescue.

Also Read | GUJCET Exam 2024: Registration Date for Gujarat Common Entrance Test Examination Extended Till January 31, Apply Online at gsebeservice.com.

Soon after another woman pulls away the dog from the boy and his mother, another dog attacks him.

The boy's mother sustained minor injuries in the incident, according to police.

"On Wednesday, a video was found circulating on social media of a dog attack on a child and it was found that the incident took place in Vishwas Nagar," a senior police officer said.

A police team went to the spot and recorded the statement of the boy's father, he said.

The complainant told police that his wife was returning home from a temple with their son around 7:30 pm on Monday when a neighbour's two dogs attacked the child, leaving him injured. The neighbour had left the door of her house open, the officer said.

Based on the complaint, an FIR was registered against the dog owners -- a woman and her husband. An investigation is underway, he said.

This is the third such incident in Delhi in the past three weeks.

A one-and-a-half-year-old girl suffered three fractures and received multiple stitches when she was attacked by a Pitbull in north Delhi's Burari on January 2.

In another incident, a seven-year-old girl sustained multiple injuries when she was attacked by her neighbour's American Bully dog in Rohini on January 9.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)