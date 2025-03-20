Kullu (HP), Mar 20 (PTI) Two people are feared drowned in Pin Parvati River in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu district on Thursday, police said on Thursday.

The two youths, who study at Industrial Training Institute in Thalout, came to take bath in the river this afternoon but went missing and are suspected to be drowned, they said.

The police and the locals are searching for the missing youths and divers were also called, they said.

