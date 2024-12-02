Latest News | Uber Shikara a Testament to Creative Ways Technology Can Enhance Our Cultural Heritage: J-K LG

Jammu, Dec 2 (PTI) Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha congratulated all stakeholders of the tourism sector in Jammu and Kashmir on the launch of Uber Shikara services in Srinagar, describing it as a testament to the creative ways technology can enhance cultural heritage.

"The launch of Uber Shikara services will provide visitors with a seamless way to experience the timeless charm of Shikara rides," the LG said in a post on X on Monday evening.

Commending Uber for its futuristic vision, he reiterated that the Uber Shikara in Srinagar reflects innovative methods of blending technology with cultural heritage.

"The launch of Uber Shikara in Srinagar is a testament to the creative ways technology can enhance our cultural heritage," he said.

Sinha said that this offering, in the upcoming tourist season, will provide visitors with a seamless way to experience the timeless charm of Shikara rides, a hallmark of J&K's beauty.

"I commend Uber for its futuristic vision, enabling convenient access to serene experiences while boosting local tourism," he added.

The LG further stated, "Together, we are showcasing the splendor of the crown of India to the world. Winter is upon us, and the people of J&K invite you all to enjoy this magical season in paradise."

