Mumbai, Sep 29 (PTI) Analytics and technology services company Ugam, a Merkle company, on Wednesday said it is planning to hire over 1,000 fresh graduates in India over the next few months specialising in engineering, statistics, mathematics, economics and management studies.

In June 2021, Ugam had announced plans to hire over 1,300 analytics and technology professionals and to keep up with the growth momentum, the company will further add over 1,000 graduates to its current 3,000-team, according to a statement.

This expansion will support Ugam's accelerated business growth due to digital transformation.

"Businesses today truly want to transform the customer experience. We are experiencing tremendous growth because of our ability to help businesses shape and scale great experiences with our analytics and technology services. The over 1,000 fresh graduates that we plan to hire over the next few months will help us support and accelerate this growth," Ugam co-founder and CEO Sunil Mirani added.

