Dehradun, May 27 (PTI) Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Tuesday inaugurated the first Gaja Ghantakarna Mahotsav-2025 in Tehri.

On this occasion, Dhami prayed at the Ghantakarna temple in Gaja and wished for the prosperity of the state and garlanded the statue of Belmati Chauhan.

After inaugurating the three-day festival at Atal Utkrisht Government Inter College in Gaja, the Chief Minister said that such festivals give unique support in taking forward the rich culture and tradition.

He said that Gaja Ghantakarna temple is one of the mythological temples and after visiting Badrinath Dham the second parikrama is done here.

Referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's goal of Vikasit Bharat by 2047, the CM said that it will be achieved only when villages, panchayats, regions, districts and states develop.

He said that the state government is striving with an alternative resolution to make Uttarakhand the best state in the country.

Dhami said that India's economy has come from 11th to fourth place and will emerge as the third economy by 2028 and India will become a world leader.

He said that under the leadership of PM Modi, India's culture and heritage is in Amritkaal and during this time many works are being done to advance cultural heritage, from the grand and divine temple of Lord Ram in Ayodhya to Mahakal temple in Ujjain, master plan of Badrinath in Uttarakhand, reconstruction work in Kedarnath.

