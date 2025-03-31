Dehradun, Mar 30 (PTI) Amid a controversy over BJP MP Trivendra Singh Rawat's alleged remarks on the issue of illegal mining, the state's IAS Association on Sunday passed a resolution stating that its members must be treated with due respect.

In a meeting held here under the chairmanship of Uttarakhand IAS Association president Anand Bardhan, the association in its resolution said that its members too have the right to self-respect. Any person, officer, institution and organisation should avoid such statements which may hurt the members of the association.

Uttarakhand IAS Association secretary Dilip Jawalkar said that they have also decided to send this proposal in the form of a memorandum to Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami.

The association passed the resolution following a recent "controversial" statement by MP and former state chief minister Rawat.

Rawat recently raised the issue of illegal mining in Uttarakhand in Parliament and alleged that illegal mining trucks were being operated at night in Dehradun, Haridwar, Nainital and Udham Singh Nagar districts. He claimed that they were moving without valid permission and by overloading trucks at night, causing damage to the civic infrastructure.

Mining Secretary Brijesh Kumar Sant called the allegations "baseless, false and misleading" and said that the biggest proof of this is the highest-ever increase in mining revenue in the current financial year after the formation of Uttarakhand. "This is the first time that the target set for mining revenue was not only met but Rs 200 crore more revenue was earned than that."

Reacting to the secretary's reply, Rawat, while talking on a private channel, said that he had nothing more to say and allegedly used objectionable words.

It is believed that the resolution comes post Rawat's remarks.

