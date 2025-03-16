Mumbai, Mar 16 (PTI) Ukraine's Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha will be visiting the city on Wednesday to deepen trade ties between the war-impacted country and India, organisers said on Sunday.

Sybiha will be attending a trade event in the World Trade Centre here along with his delegation which includes senior diplomats from his ministry and also Ukraine's Ambassador to India Oleksandr Polishchuk, as per chairman of WTC Vijay Kalantri.

The minister will be in India on a three-day visit from Monday, which will start in New Delhi, where he is expected to meet PM Narendra Modi and also participate in the Raisina Dialogues, as per reports.

The visit comes amid heightened efforts to establish peace in the European country which was attacked by Russia three years ago.

With an eye on reconstruction of the country, the Ukrainian delegation has also evinced interest to meet infrastructure and construction companies at the event jointly organised by WTC and All India Association of Industries, Kalantri said.

Kalantri said, Sybiha wants to double India-Ukraine trade in the next three years, and is also proposing to open a consulate in India's financial capital.

"Ukraine feels there are a lot of opportunities and wants to convey that it is open for business," Kalantri said.

The organisers have also invited Maharashtra's chief minister Devendra Fadnavis and several industry captains are likely to be present at the event.

