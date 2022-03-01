Kolkata, Mar 1 (PTI) The ultra-wealthy population of the metropolis is expected to increase 43.2 per cent to 368 by 2026, property consultant Knight Frank said on Tuesday.

The number of ultra high net worth individuals (net assets of about Rs 226 crore or more) in Kolkata rose from 119 in 2016 to 257 in 2021, Knight Frank said in its Wealth Report 2022.

Also Read | Vivo Y33s 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC Launched.

The report said Mumbai is home to 1,596 UHNWIs, followed by Hyderabad (467 UHNWIs).

India ranked third in billionaire population globally in 2021. US is number one with 748 billionaires, followed by Chinese mainland at 554 billionaires and India with 145 billionaires.

Also Read | Tesla Offers Free EV Charging in Several Countries Around Ukraine Following Russian Invasion: Report.

Amongst key Indian cities, Bengaluru witnessed the highest growth in the number of UHNWIs at 17.1 per cent to 352, followed by Delhi (12.4 per cent, 210) and Mumbai (9 per cent, 1,596), the report said.

Knight Frank also said it has for the first time examined the size of the ‘next generation' of the world's UHNWI population and assessed what that could mean for the property markets.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)