Chennai, Oct 29 (PTI) Over three kilograms of 'unclaimed' gold worth Rs 1.41 crore was seized at the airport here in two separate incidents, the customs department officials said on Friday.

In the first incident, the department officers retrieved 12 units of gold metal while rummaging a flight which arrived from Dubai today. The gold was concealed in the water heater in the toilet of the aircraft, a press release said here.

Also Read | 1 TB Internal Phone Memory! Samsung Ready With World's First 1TB Chip for Smartphones.

In another incident, sleuths recovered gold in paste form wrapped in inner wears that were lying in a dust bin of a toilet at the airport.

In total, 3.22 kgs of gold valued at Rs 1.41 crore was recovered under Customs Act, 1962, the release added.

Also Read | 10-0! Jose Mourinho Starts AS Roma Managerial Career in Style by Defeating Serie D Side Montecatini.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)