Gurugram, Feb 6 (PTI) A group of unidentified persons opened fire near Indri turn in Sohna and thrashed two men, triggering panic among locals on Tuesday evening, police said.

More than a dozen rounds of bullets were fired by the accused men who arrived at the spot in a car, they said.

At least one of the victims received a gunshot injury and both men have been sent to the hospital for treatment. The attackers fled from the spot after the incident, they said.

CCTV footage of the incident also showed a youth thrashing both men – Ilyas and his nephew Iqlas – badly and later another youth was seen firing bullets, police said.

According to police, Ilyas and Iqlas were standing near Indri turn when some men arrived in a car. They first beat up Iqlas and his uncle Ilyas and then opened fire on them, police added.

One of the bullets hit Iqlas's shoulder and Ilyas received head injuries. Both of them were sent to a hospital in Nuh, police said. Ilyas and Iqlas are both residents of Kankar Khedi village in Nuh.

"Based on CCTV footage, efforts are being made to identify the accused. The police team has been sent to Nuh hospital to take the statement of the injured," said Inspector Surender Singh, SHO of Sohna City police station.

