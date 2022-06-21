Puducherry, Jun 21 (PTI) Union Minister L Murugan, Puducherry Lieutenant Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan and Chief Minister N Rangasamy participated in the International Yoga Day celebrations here on Tuesdfay.

The Union Minister and others presented demos of different aspects of Yoga.

Territorial Ministers K Lakshminarayanan, Sai J Saravanan Kumar, Assembly Speaker R Selvam, legislators, Chief Secretary Rajeev Verma and officials of the territorial government were among those who participated in the event.

The programme was organised by the Department of Tourism of Puducherry government in association with different departments.

