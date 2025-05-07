New Delhi, May 7 (PTI) Beer maker United Breweries Ltd on Wednesday reported a 19.87 per cent rise in its consolidated net profit to Rs 97.76 crore in the January-March quarter of 2024-25 compared to Rs 81.55 crore in the January-March quarter a year ago.

UBL's revenue from operations dropped by 7.54 per cent to Rs 4,427.15 crore in the March quarter compared to Rs 4,788.68 crore in the corresponding period a year ago, according to a regulatory filing by the company controlled by Dutch multinational brewing company Heineken NV.

Its total expenses were at Rs 4,303.09 crore, down 8.54 per cent in the March quarter of FY25.

Its total income, which includes other income, in the March quarter, was down 7.9 per cent to Rs 4,435.16 crore.

UBL's net profit for the financial year ended on March 31, 2025, was up 7.67 per cent to Rs 442.41 crore. It was at Rs 410.86 crore a year before.

In FY'25, UBL's total consolidated income was at Rs 19,444.44 crore, up 5.37 per cent.

Shares of United Breweries Ltd on Wednesday settled at Rs 2,184.45 on BSE, up 2.12 per cent from the previous close.

