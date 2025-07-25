Aligarh (UP), Jul 25 (PTI) A 32-year-old builder and property dealer was shot dead here around noon on Friday by two motorcycle-borne unidentified persons, police said.

According to police sources, the victim, Sonu Chaudhary, was allegedly known for his proximity with influential political leaders.

Also Read | Digital Intelligence Platform: DoT Launches Online Secure Platform to Tackle Cybercrime and Financial Frauds.

The incident occurred when Chaudhary was en route to Talanagri industrial complex from his village Kondra in the Harduaganj area, police said.

He was travelling in his SUV when two armed men on a motorcycle coming from the opposite side opened fire. The bullets smashed through the windscreen leading to multiple injuries to him, they said.

Also Read | Shillong Teer Results Today, July 25 2025: Winning Numbers, Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

Bystanders rushed to the stop the miscreants but they managed to escape.

Circle Officer (Chharra) Dhananjay said the injured person was taken to the Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College hospital where doctors declared him brought dead.

Harduaganj Station House Officer Dheeraj Yadav told PTI that the body has been sent for post-mortem and police are yet to receive any complaint from his family members.

(The above story is verified and authored by Press Trust of India (PTI) staff. PTI, India’s premier news agency, employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)