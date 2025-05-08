Kushinagar (UP), May 8 (PTI) A 40-year-old lekhpal posted in Tamkuhiraj tehsil of Uttar Pradesh's Kushinagar district was killed when a van rammed into his motorcycle on Thursday afternoon, police said.

The accident occurred near Thakur Chauraha on the Turkpatti-Patharwa road when Arjun Kushwaha, from Kukurha village in Nebua Naurangia area, was en route to the tehsil office, they said.

According to police, the impact of the collision was so severe that Kushwaha died on the spot. Locals present at the scene immediately informed police, who reached the spot and took the body into custody.

Turkpatti Station House Officer said the body's identity was ascertained and his family, along with Tamkuhiraj tehsil authorities, were informed.

Police have seized the Maruti van involved in the crash and the body has been sent for post-mortem, the officer added.

