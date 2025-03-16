Bareilly (UP), Mar 16 (PTI) A 57-year-old man, employed as a professor at a private university here, was found dead under mysterious circumstances, police said on Sunday.

Sunil Kumar Singh, from Mahanagar, had been staying in a rented house near Satellite in Baradari. His elder son, Ricky, works in Noida, while his younger son, Siddhant, lives in Mahanagar, police said.

According to Izzatnagar Station House Officer (SHO) Virendra Singh, the professor had gone to visit Siddhant for Holi when the incident occurred. A Dial 112 call from a relative alerted the police.

Preliminary investigations suggest that an argument had Sunil had an argument with his son before the incident, the officer said.

However, it later was later found that the professor suddenly collapsed, began bleeding from the mouth, and died on the spot, he said.

The body has been sent for post-mortem to ascertain the exact cause of death. While no conclusive evidence has been found so far, all angles, including foul play, are being investigated, police said.

