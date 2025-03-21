Lucknow, Mar 21 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday paid tribute to shehnai maestro and Bharat Ratna Ustad Bismillah Khan on his 109th birth anniversary.

In a post on X, Adityanath said, "Famous shehnai player Bharat Ratna Ustad Bismillah Khan introduced the world to the vast form of India's cultural heritage through his playing. His musical practice was admirable. Humble tribute to him on his birth anniversary today!"

Bismillah Khan was born in Bihar on March 21, 1916, though his workplace was Varanasi from where he gained international fame.

Credited with popularising the shehnai, a reeded woodwind instrument, Bismillah Khan's virtuosity made him a leading Hindustani classical musician. He was awarded the Bharat Ratna in 2001.

The shehnai maestro passed away on August 21, 2006, at the age of 90.

