Deoria, Jan 19 (PTI) A policeman riding a two-wheeler was allegedly hit by an oil tanker near Sonu Ghat intersection here on Friday, killing him on the spot, police said.

Police said the driver of the tanker fled from the spot and the tanker was brought to kotwali police station.

The police took the body of the policeman posted in the Dial 112 emergency service into its custody and sent it for post-mortem.

Kotwali police station in-charge Ved Prakash Sharma said Ghazipur resident Harishchandra Yadav (30) was driving his government two-wheeler near Sonu Ghat on Deoria Salempur road for official work when he was hit by an oil tanker and died on the spot.

Sharma said that the policeman's wife is also posted in the police department in Deoria district. He said that the police are taking legal action in the matter.

