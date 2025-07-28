Lucknow, Jul 28 (PTI) The Uttar Pradesh police constable's wife who allegedly died by suicide accused her husband and his family of dowry harassment in a video posted online before her death.

In the video posted on Instagram, Saumya Kashyap was seen crying and holding a noose. She claimed that she was being tortured for dowry and alleged that her husband's brother and brother-in-law were pressuring her husband for a second marriage arrangement.

Saumya was found hanging from a ceiling fan with a saree at her rented house in a village under the Bakshi Ka Talab police station limits on Sunday evening. Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (North Lucknow) Jitendra Kumar Dubey said rushed to spot soon after they received information. They sent the body for post-mortem.

Police took cognizance of the video posted online and initiated an investigation. They found that the couple had married around seven months ago in a temple. Saumya had earlier filed an FIR accusing Anurag of breach of promise to marry.

In the said video, Saumya had mentioned that Anurag kept her in Lucknow and had promised to marry her. However, he never fulfilled that promise until he was legally pressured into it.

She also appealed to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for justice.

Further investigation is underway, police added.

(The above story is verified and authored by Press Trust of India (PTI) staff. PTI, India’s premier news agency, employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)