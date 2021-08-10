Sultanpur (UP), Aug 10 (PTI) A court here on Tuesday awarded 20 years imprisonment to two men for raping a seven-year-old girl three and a half years ago here.

Special Judge in the POCSO court, Tribhuvan Nath Paswan, announced the verdict on Monday.

The court also imposed a fine of Rs 40,000 each on the convicts – Ansra and Monu alias Jahid.

In January 2018, the two men were charged and arrested under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act for raping the girl, a student of class second in the Kudwar area.

