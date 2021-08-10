Asus ROG Phone 5 Series was launched in India this March and it looks like the company is gearing up to launch its new smartphone called ROG Phone 5s. The tipster who goes by the name of Mukul Sharma said that the phone will be launched soon. As a reminder, ROG Phone 3 was launched in early 2020 and the ROG Phone 3s debuted in July 2020. So, Asus might do something similar this year as well. Asus ROG Phone 5 Series Launched in India; Check Prices, Features & Specifications.

Asus ROG Phone 5s Specifications (Photo Credits: Mukul Sharma)

Ahead of its launch, Sharma has shared an image on his Twitter account that reveals its specifications. As per the leaked image, ROG Phone 5s will feature a 144Hz OLED display and will come powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Plus chipset. The handset will come packed with a 6,000mAh battery with 65W fast charging support.

The device will be offered in two variants - 16GB RAM + 256GB internal storage and 18GB RAM + 512GBof internal storage. Other details about the phone are not known. As compared to the ROG Phone 5, ROG Phone 5s is expected to come with a slight upgrade in specifications. In terms of design, the upcoming gaming phone is likely to be similar to the vanilla model which was launched earlier this year.

