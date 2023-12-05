Kaushambi (UP), Dec 5 (PTI) A court here on Tuesday sentenced three people to life imprisonment for killing a two-year-old child in 2021.

District Judge Anupam Kumar convicted Ram Surat, Ramrati and their daughter Nirmal for killing his nephew Shiva in Hasanpur village, district government counsel Someshwar Tiwari said.

Shiva was killed on February 12, 2021, due to family dispute. His body was recovered from a steel tank in the accused's house, he said.

