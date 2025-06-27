Lucknow, Jun 27 (PTI) The Uttar Pradesh government is encouraging the profitable business of mushroom cultivation in the state, wherein this initiative has helped farmers in eight districts, including Lucknow, Mathura, increase their income.

With this, the government is not only generating employment but also guiding farmers towards scientific and technical farming practices, an official statement said on Friday.

Also Read | Bodoland Lottery Result Today, June 27, 2025: Assam State Lottery Sambad Friday Lucky Draw Results Declared, Check Winners List With Ticket Numbers.

Notably, women are actively participating and succeeding in this field.

Geeta Devi from Mathura began mushroom farming two-and-a-half years ago. With support from the state government, she launched a project worth Rs 1.61 crore, for which she received a loan of Rs 70 lakh.

Also Read | Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for June 27, 2025 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

Today, mushrooms produced by her are supplied not only in Mathura but also to cities like Agra and Delhi. Her success has translated into an annual income of Rs 20-25 lakh, making her a role model for both local residents and women from other districts.

Similarly, Sonali Sabharwal from Hardoi has taken up mushroom farming as a mission, encouraging and training rural women to join this high-potential agri-business.

Farmers are earning lakhs through mushroom cultivation in eight districts of Lucknow, Mathura, Saharanpur, Mirzapur, Jaunpur, Hardoi, Raebareli, and Bhadohi.

To promote technical and scientific farming, the UP government is providing resources and support to farmers through schemes like Atmanirbhar Krishak Samnvayit Vikas Yojana and the Agri Infrastructure Fund (AIF). These schemes are helping farmers move beyond traditional farming and take up high-profit agri-businesses.

Under AIF, farmers can apply online at agriinfra.dac.gov.in to receive financial support. The central and state governments both offer 3 per cent interest subsidies, making it easier for farmers to get loans.

Farmers are being given technical training, workshops, and field visits to learn everything they need to know about mushroom cultivation, the statement said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)