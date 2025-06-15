Muzaffarnagar (UP), Jun 15 (PTI) The body of a 50-year-old farmer with his throat slit was found in his field on Sunday, police said. The man's wife alleged he was killed over old enmity.

Pradeep, had gone to his fields in Shikarpur village of the Bhora Kalan area but did not return home. His body was recovered from the field in the morning, they said.

Circle Officer Rishika Singh said the body has been sent for post-mortem and an investigation is underway.

According to the complaint lodged by his wife, Pushpa, he was killed by a man identified as Vinod due to old enmity, the officer said.

The accused has been arrested and a detailed probe is on, police said.

