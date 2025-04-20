Ghaziabad (UP), Apr 20 (PTI) Police personnel in Ghaziabad were asked to treat complainants with respect, register FIRs promptly and personally provide them with copies of FIRs at their homes, sources said on Sunday.

Ghaziabad Police delivered copies of over a dozen FIRs lodged on Saturday directly to the complainants' residences.

The newly appointed Commissioner of Police (CP), J Ravindra Gaur, a 2005-batch IPS officer who assumed charge on Friday, gave directions to the police on treating complainants "with respect".

Commissioner Gaur, through an official communication, has directed all police personnel to treat complainants with respect, diligently listen to their grievances, register FIRs promptly, and personally provide them with a copy of the FIR at their homes.

In his inaugural meeting with police officials, Gaur warned that Station House Officers (SHOs) will be held accountable for any failure to control gambling, the sale of contraband, illegal sand mining, land grabbing, and other criminal activities within their jurisdictions, the sources said.

Gaur replaced Ajay Kumar Mishra, the first police commissioner of Ghaziabad who was appointed after the formation of the commissionerate on November 30, 2022. Mishra has now been transferred to Prayagraj as the police commissioner.

