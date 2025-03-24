Bareilly, Mar 24 (PTI) Six women were arrested for allegedly running an illegal gambling operation in a residential area in Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly, police said on Monday.

Based on a tip-off, a police patrol team raided the location in Sanjay Nagar in Baradari area and caught the accused while gambling with playing cards, they said.

A total of Rs 2,780 in cash and a deck of 52 cards were recovered from the scene, they added.

Baradari police station in-charge Dhananjay Pandey said it was unusual as the gambling den was being operated exclusively by women.

"As soon as our team arrived, we found six women playing cards and exchanging money. They were startled by the police but were caught red-handed," Pandey added.

The arrested women were identified as Brajkishori alias Lambi, Pushpa, Premwati, Nanhhi Devi, Meera, and Sadhana, he said.

Police suspect that the operation may be linked to a larger gambling network and further investigation is underway, Pandey said.

A case has been registered against the six under Section 13G of the Gambling Act, and legal proceedings are in progress, officials said.

