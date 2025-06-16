Lucknow, Jun 16 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel on Monday directed officials to ensure effective on-ground implementation of welfare schemes benefitting the transgender community.

The governor was addressing a key review meeting at Raj Bhavan here on the social upliftment and self-reliance of the transgender community. She emphasised that schemes for the social and economic empowerment of this community are crucial to bringing every section of society into the mainstream, according to a statement.

"Ensure effective on-ground implementation of welfare schemes aimed at the upliftment of the transgender community so that they receive tangible benefits," she said.

Patel instructed officials to enhance outreach efforts and ensure that financial inclusion schemes reach the transgender community.

She asked the Social Welfare Department to engage directly with members of the community to understand their primary needs and tailor schemes accordingly.

The governor called for collective efforts by all departments to formulate concrete and sustainable action plans to improve the living standards of the transgender population.

She stressed the need for special awareness campaigns to promote the various schemes designed for the community, including Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, ration cards, and Ayushman Bharat.

Patel also directed officials to ensure proper documentation so that transgender individuals can avail the benefits of welfare schemes and ordered a comprehensive census of the transgender community in the state.

Highlighting health concerns, she said 100 centres should be set up across the state for the welfare of transgender persons and that timely detection and treatment should be ensured for those affected by HIV.

Patel asked officials to link skilled transgender persons with suitable employment opportunities after training and to provide jobs in institutions according to their educational qualifications.

She also suggested involving NGOs and civil society in this endeavour.

Patel said employment would lead to greater respect for transgender persons within their families.

She also called for the active functioning of the Transgender Welfare Committee and the Transgender Protection Cell at the state level, with regular meetings and inclusion of community members.

She directed that the process for issuing identity certificates to transgenders be simplified and expedited so that no eligible person is left out.

She underlined the need to further strengthen and sensitise the Transgender Protection Cell to ensure effective action against discrimination and timely justice for victims.

