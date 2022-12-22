Noida/Lucknow, Dec 22 (PTI) The Uttar Pradesh government's Cabinet on Thursday approved the 'UP Warehousing and Logistics Policy-2022', state's industrial development minister Nand Gopal Gupta said, stressing that the move will help it become a "USD 1-trillion economy".

The policy's approval comes ahead of the Global Investors' Summit scheduled to be held in Lucknow in February 2023.

"The objective of this policy is to create a strong transport infrastructure network, upgrade and improve the existing warehousing and logistics infrastructure," Gupta said.

He said the 'Uttar Pradesh Warehousing and Logistics Policy 2022' will prove to be very useful in creating an international-level business environment and developing logistics ecosystem in the state in view of the development of new technologies in the rapidly changing global economy.

"On the other hand, the infrastructure of facilities like storage facilities, logistic park, dry ports and cargo terminal etc. will get an expansion. It will help in making the state a USD 1-trillion economy," the cabinet minister said.

