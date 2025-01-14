Lucknow, Jan 14 (PTI) The Uttar Pradesh government, under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, will organise Farmer Producer Organisations to foster women's empowerment and self-reliance through the State Rural Livelihood Mission, an official statement said.

The Yogi government has taken historic steps to organise women farmers and increase their income. The primary objective of these FPOs is to support women farmers by organising them into structured groups, facilitating the collection, processing, and sale of their agricultural produce at better prices, it said.

Ten Mahila Kisan Producer Organizations will be developed as model Farmer Producer Organizations (FPOs), it read. This initiative will not only provide women farmers with access to local markets but will also encourage innovation in the agricultural sector.

The state government's Rural Livelihood Mission is playing an important role in improving the financial well-being of women in rural areas. Under this mission, women are being organised into Self-Help Groups (SHGs) and offered various opportunities for self-employment and entrepreneurship, according to the statement.

These groups are being provided with training and financial assistance to engage in diverse economic activities, including cottage industries, dairy farming, agricultural product processing, handloom work, and other handicraft ventures, it said.

Additionally, technical and marketing support is also being provided to women FPOs to make them economically self-reliant. With this initiative, women are not only increasing their productivity but also contributing to their families and society, it added.

The government is also focusing on enhancing agricultural productivity and innovation through women-led FPOs. Women farmers are being introduced to advanced techniques and modern equipment, while also being trained in organic farming and sustainable agricultural practices, the statement said.

The goal is not only to provide financial stability but also to inspire self-reliance among women, fostering a sense of pride and accomplishment, it added.

