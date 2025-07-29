Pratapgarh (UP), Jul 29 (PTI) Two motorcycle-borne armed men allegedly robbed a jeweller of gold and silver items worth Rs 15 lakh in Uttar Pradesh's Pratapgarh, police said on Tuesday.

The incident occurred on Monday night in Avsanganj market, about 60 km from the district headquarters.

Ramesh, originally from Bihar and now residing in Avsaganj, was walking home after shutting his jewellery shop, just 100 metres away from his residence, with a bag full of ornaments when two motorcycle-borne assailants allegedly intercepted him, Additional Superintendent of Police Sanjay Rai said.

Brandishing a country-made pistol, they allegedly snatched the bag from him. When he resisted, they assaulted him and fled the scene, the officer said.

Ramesh claimed that the bag contained around 7 kg of silver and 70 grams of gold ornaments.

Following the incident, police arrived at the spot and set up checkposts in the area, but the culprits managed to escape. A case has been registered against unidentified persons, and further investigation is underway.

