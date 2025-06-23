Kushinagar/Deoria, Jun 23 (PTI) A man was electrocuted while he was trying to fix a fan at his home in Deoria district of Uttar Pradesh, police said on Monday.

The incident took place on Sunday.

"Sampat Singh (40) was electrocuted while he was trying to fix the fan at his rented accommodation. He collapsed on the spot and was rushed to Deoria Medical College, where doctors declared him brought dead," Deoria Sadar police station in-charge Durgesh Kumar Singh said.

A native of Chittorgarh in Rajasthan, Sampat was living in the Abubakar Nagar locality in Deoria city and sold ice cream to support his family. He did not go to work on Sunday as it was raining, police said.

In another incident in Kushinagar district, a girl and her mother were seriously injured after they came in contact with a high-tension wire.

Afreen (13) accidentally touched the low-hanging wire while working in a field in Mansurganj village. Her mother, Sehana Khatoon (37), also suffered an electric shock while she was trying to save the teenager, Kaptanganj police station in-charge Chandra Bhushan Prajapati said.

According to villagers, they rushed to help Afreen and her mother after being alerted by their screams. They managed to pull the two away from the wire using wooden sticks.

The girl and her mother sustained severe burns and were rushed to a private hospital in Mansurganj in critical condition. Afreen remained unconscious for nearly two hours, the villagers said.

They said that the wire carrying 11,000 volts hangs dangerously low, about four feet from the ground, making farm work risky.

