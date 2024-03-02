Pratapgarh (UP), Mar 2 (PTI) The body of a man was found hanging from the gate of a school in Narharpur village, police said on Saturday.

The man's wife and children have been missing since the incident, they said. Additional Superintendent of Police (East) Durgesh Kumar Singh said the dead body of a man was found hanging from the door of Janta Junior High School in Narharpur village of Raniganj police station area.

Prakash (38), the victim, lived in a rented room in the village with his wife and children, the ASP said.

The body has been sent for post-mortem and investigations have started, the officer said. A search operation has also been launched for his wife and children, he added.

