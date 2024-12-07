Jhansi (UP), Dec 7 (PTI) A man was electrocuted to death after he jumped from the tin shed built on the platform onto a train engine at Rani Laxmibai Railway Junction here, police said on Saturday.

The incident occurred on Friday night when the Goa Egoing from Hazrat Nizamuddin to Goa stopped at platform number 1 of Jhansi Railway Junction, Government Railway Superintendent of Police (SP) of Jhansi Railway Junction Vipul Kumar Srivastava told PTI.

He said a man, aged around 40-45 years, who was already hiding in the tin shed built on the platform, jumped on the train's engine and got electrocuted to death, the SP said.

Upon receiving information, the RPF and GRP personnel reached the spot, switched off the power and brought down the body. The post-mortem was conducted on Saturday, SP said.

Due to the incident, Goa Express was halted at the station for about one hour and 45 minutes, he said.

The deceased is yet to be identified. Further investigation is underway, he added.

