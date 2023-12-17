Saharanpur, December 17: An 11-year-old boy was allegedly sodomised by his tuition teacher here, police said on Sunday. The incident took place on Saturday when the child went to take tuition from accused Dev Kumar, ASP (City) Abhimanyu Manglik said.

An FIR in this regard was registered by the boy's father under relevant sections of the IPC and POCSO act, he said.

The accused has been arrested, he said, adding that a detailed probe is on in the matter.

