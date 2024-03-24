Ballia (UP), Mar 24 (PTI) Two men were killed when their motorcycle collided head-on with a truck in Chitbaragaon police station area here on Sunday afternoon, police said.

According to police, the duo were returning from Ballia to their home in Chitbaragaon when their two-wheeler was hit by an oncoming truck.

Heera Gond (55) and Om Prakash Gond (35) were killed in the incident, police said.

Police sent both the bodies for post-mortem.

