Shahjahanpur (UP), Apr 14 (PTI) Authorities have issued notice to a primary school here after insects were found in the flour used for mid-day meal during an inspection, officials said on Sunday.

Basic Shiksha Adhikari (BSA) of the district Ranvijay Singh said he served the notice to teachers of Ganeshpur Primary School in Kalan tehsil here after he visited there on Saturday.

It was found during the inspection that the food was being cooked on a fireplace, despite the government providing them a gas cylinder and stove, he said.

On checking the ingredients being used to prepare the mid-day meal, insects were found in the flour, he said.

Considering the seriousness of the matter, Singh issued a notice to the teachers of the school and warned of strict action against those found guilty, the officials said.

Singh said that he inspected six schools in the are on Saturday, during which teachers were found absent in three schools and the number of students attending classes was less than the enrolment.

Digital attendance was not being implemented by most of the teachers in these schools, the BSA said, adding that action is being taken regarding these issues.

A committee has been formed to investigate these lapses and submit a report based on which a legal action will be taken against the guilty teachers, the officer added.

