Bijnor (UP), Apr 21 (PTI) Police here on Sunday arrested a Samajwadi Party supporter for making a derogatory remark on the death of Kunwar Sarvesh Kumar, BJP's Lok Sabha candidate from Moradabad, officials said.

SHO of Kotwali police station Sushil Saini said Faizan, a resident of Bijnor, had uploaded a post on social media with praised for the Moradabad SP candidate and a derogatory remark on the death of Kumar.

Also Read | National Civil Services Day 2024 Date in India: Know the History and Significance of the Day That Celebrates the Work Done by Civil Servants.

The SHO said a case was registered against Faizan under Section 505(2) (statements creating or promoting enmity, hatred or ill-will between classes) of the Indian Penal Code and relevant sections of the Information Technology Act.

The Samajwadi Party had fielded Ruchi Vira from Moradabad in the Lok Sabha elections.

Also Read | India National Elections 2024 Rangoli Design Videos: Matdan Jagrukta Rangoli Designs To Celebrate Biggest Festival of Democracy in the World.

The BJP candidate from the seat, who was unwell for some time, died at Delhi's All India Institute of Medical Sciences on Saturday, according to a senior party leader.

Kumar was 72.

He was among the 12 candidates in the fray from the Moradabad parliamentary constituency that went to polls in the first phase on April 19.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)