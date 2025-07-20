Sultanpur (UP), Jul 20 (PTI) Two criminals were arrested following a brief encounter with the police here on Sunday, officials said.

The incident took place near Balramau village under the Gosainiganj police station limits, where the police had laid a trap based on a tip-off.

A car coming from Saifullaganj was signalled to stop by the police. On seeing them, the occupants opened fire. In retaliatory firing, the two accused — Shakti Singh and Dev Dutt Singh alias Baba — suffered bullet injuries in their legs, police said.

Additional Superintendent of Police Akhand Pratap Singh said the injured were initially taken to the Community Health Centre (CHC) in Jaisinghpur and later referred to Sultanpur Medical College for further treatment.

"Both accused are history-sheeters with more than 12 serious criminal cases registered against them," Singh said.

Two firearms, four cartridges, and the vehicle used by the accused were recovered from the scene. Police said preliminary investigation suggests they were en route to carry out a targeted killing. Further investigation is underway.

