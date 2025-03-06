Prayagraj (UP), Mar 5 (PTI) Two men including a police constable died when a dumper rammed into their motorcycle in Uttar Pradesh's Ganga Nagar district on Wednesday evening, police said.

The accident occurred at Sahason intersection in Sarai Inayat area when Virendra Kumar Saroj (35) and Priyanshu Saroj (22), from Mungra Badshahpur in Jaunpur, were en route to Prayagraj on their motorcycle, a police officer said.

Also Read | News Headlines for School Assembly Today, 06 March 2025: Check Important National, International, Sports, Entertainment and Business Stories.

Station House Officer (SHO) Sanjay Prasad Gupta said the two died on the spot after being hit by the speeding dumper, which was en route to Sahason from Phulpur.

Virendra was posted in Fatehpur Police Line as a constable in Uttar Pradesh Police and Priyanshu was his friend, the officer said.

Also Read | Who Is Jaykumar Gore? Sanjay Raut Accuses Maharashtra BJP Minister of Molesting, Sending Nude Photos to Woman.

The bodies have been sent for postmortem but no complaint has been received in the case so far, he said, adding the dumper driver is being traced.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)