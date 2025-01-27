Pratapgarh (UP), Jan 27 (PTI) Two people, including a woman, died and 11 others were injured on Monday in a head-on collision between a car and a truck on the Ayodhya-Prayagraj Highway, police said.

The accident occurred near the closed toll plaza at Dharouli Madhupur, about 15 km from the district headquarters, when a car en route to Prayagraj collided with a truck of devotees travelling in the opposite direction, Circle Officer (CO) Shiv Narayan Vaish said.

The car occupants, Manoj (50) and Sunita (50), from Mainpuri district, died in the accident, the officer said.

Seven people in the car and six devotees from the mini truck, residents of Sant Kabir Nagar district, were injured in the accident, Vaish added.

The injured were taken to a local hospital and were later referred to a medical college, he said.

Manoj and Sunita were brought declared at the medical college, while three critically injured people were referred to AIIMS Raebareli for further treatment, the CO added.

The devotees were reportedly travelling to Prayagraj and Ayodhya when the accident happened, police said.

