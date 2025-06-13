Gonda(UP), Jun 13 (PTI) Maa Pateshwari State University in Balrampur district will no longer teach the history of "foreign invaders," said university's Vice-Chancellor Prof Ravishankar Singh here on Friday.

Speaking to reporters in Gonda during a one-day visit, the VC said, "Those who destroyed Indian culture will not be glorified in the university's textbooks and curriculum. Our primary focus will be on Indian culture, religion, and traditions."

"Students will study India's glorious history, vedic traditions, saintly traditions and unexplored aspects of the freedom struggle," he emphasised.

He, however, didn't elaborate on who he was referring to as a foreign invader.

Prof Singh, who was in Gonda to attend a meeting of college principals at Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri Degree College, also announced plans to open a foreign languages department at the university's centre in Shravasti.

He further revealed that the university is in the process of signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Nepal's Tribhuvan University to benefit foreign students, especially those from Nepal.

Additionally, preparations are underway for an MoU with a central university in Varanasi.

Prof Singh said that there is a surge in demand for tourism and hospitality courses following the construction of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

"Responding to this demand, the university has introduced these employment-oriented courses," he said.

