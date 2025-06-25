Barabanki (UP), Jun 25 (PTI) A woman and her mother got electrocuted while collecting clothes they had hung from an iron wire for drying in Asandra town of Uttar Pradesh's Barabanki on Wednesday, police said.

According to police, Chaman Zahra (24), a resident of Patti Syed locality, had gone to the terrace around noon to collect clothes when it started drizzling.

Also Read | Bodoland Lottery Result Today, June 25, 2025: Assam State Lottery Sambad Wednesday Lucky Draw Results Declared, Check Winners List With Ticket Numbers.

The clothes had been hung on an iron wire which, unknown to her, had become electrified. As soon as she touched the clothes, she received a strong electric shock and got stuck to the wire.

Hearing her screams, her mother Kaneez Fatima (45) rushed to help and tried to pull her away, but she too came in contact with the wire and was electrocuted, the police said.

Also Read | Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for June 25, 2025 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

Family members and neighbours rushed the women to a local community health centre, where doctors declared them dead on arrival, they added.

Asandra SHO Alok Mani Tripathi said the bodies have been sent for post-mortem and an investigation is underway.

"Prima facie, it appears to be a case of accidental electrocution. The electricity department has also been asked to conduct a technical inspection," he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)